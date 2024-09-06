In Podolsk, police caught a drug dealer with a backpack containing 6 kg of substances

In Podolsk, police detained a man with a backpack full of drugs. This was reported to Lenta.ru by Tatyana Petrova, a representative of the Moscow Region Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The drug enforcement officers received information about a previously repeatedly convicted 39-year-old drug dealer. He was caught on Pionerskaya Street. Six plastic bags and 82 bundles wrapped in duct tape were confiscated from his backpack. They contained a substance in the form of white crystalline granules.

Experts established that the detainee had four kilograms of a potent psychostimulant and two kilograms of ephedrone. The man purchased the drugs and packaged them for further distribution through caches in the Moscow Region. A criminal case for illegal drug trafficking has been opened against him, and he has been arrested.

On September 4, it was reported that a 16-year-old teenager and his 19-year-old accomplice were detained in Crimea for drug trafficking.