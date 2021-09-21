D.he British police accuse a third Russian of being involved in the 2018 poisoning attacks on defected Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia in Salisbury. The man uses the name Sergei Fedotof, reported the British newspaper The Guardian. He is about 50 years old and allegedly belonged to the same military unit in the Russian secret service GRU as agents Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boschirow, the recently charged with the offenses.

National Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Dean Haydon said the trio have likely worked together in Bulgaria and the Czech Republic before, possibly elsewhere as well. Although all three had traveled to Great Britain several times, they presumably had not carried out any operations there beforehand. “All three are dangerous people,” continued Haydon. “They tried to kill people here and they brought extremely dangerous material here through unknown routes.”

Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious in a park in Salisbury on March 4, 2018, and showed signs of being poisoning been taken to a clinic. The apparent use of an outlawed nerve agent sparked a serious diplomatic crisis between London and Moscow. Prime minister Theresa May accused Russia at the time of being “very likely” responsible for the poison attack.

Haydon also said that they now believed to know the real names of the three wanted. Fedotov’s real name is presumably Denis Sergeew, Boshirov is actually called Alexander Mishkin and Petrov is presumably Anatoly Chepiga.

“Russia also responsible for the murder of Litvinenko”

Meanwhile, it became known from Strasbourg that the European Court of Human Rights also held Russia responsible for the 2006 murder of former Russian agent Alexander Litvinenko in London. The two men who poisoned Litvinenko with radioactive polonium 210 were apparently acting on behalf of or under the control of the Russian authorities, the Strasbourg court announced on Tuesday. Since Russia refuses to share internal investigative documents that could show the opposite, the assassination of Litvinenko is attributed to Russia.

Litvinenko had worked for the Russian secret services until the late 1990s. Litvinenko and his family fled to the UK after he made public that he was investigating an attempt to kill a Russian businessman. In 2006 he was poisoned there by two Russians and died a little later in the hospital. British authorities saw the responsibility with Russia. Moscow has always refused to be involved in the case in the past.

The court now found that the two men who administered the poison to Litvinenko had no personal reason to kill him. In addition, they would not have come across the rare radiation poison on their own mission. Litvinenko’s widow, who had gone to court in Strasbourg, is said to have received 100,000 euros in compensation from Russia.

Russia rejected the decision. The results of the investigation are not yet available. Therefore, the statements of the court are unfounded, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov of the Interfax agency. “The European Court of Human Rights is unlikely to have the powers and technological capabilities to obtain information on this matter.”

The European Court of Human Rights, based in Strasbourg, France, is part of the Council of Europe. The bodies that are independent of the European Union work together to protect human rights in the 47 member states, including Russia. The judgments of the Court of Justice are binding.