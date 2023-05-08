Telegraph: planning Russian bombs forced Kyiv to reconsider plans for a counteroffensive

Russian planning bombs have forced Ukraine to reconsider its plans for a counteroffensive. Telegraph columnists Joe Barnes and Roland Oliphant came to this opinion.

Ukrainian officials estimate that the Russian military releases at least 20 glide bombs a day. And while the world awaits a counter-offensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF), Ukrainian and Western analysts suggest that the use of these weapons could force Kyiv to change the planning of the operation.

Journalists cited Yuriy Ignat, adviser to the command of the Ukrainian Air Force, who said in an interview that planning bombs pose a “very serious threat.” On May 8, his words were confirmed – the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a Su-34 front-line fighter-bomber of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia struck with guided bombs on foreign mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near the village of Ivanovka, Kharkiv region.

“Fantastic Russian JDAM”

In April, Newsweek, citing Ukrainian military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, wrote that the planning bombs used by the Russian Armed Forces pose a serious threat to Ukraine at a low cost, since they are dropped outside the reach of Ukrainian air defense systems (air defenses). The opinion of the Ukrainian analyst was confirmed by military expert Guy McCardle. “Gliding bombs are pretty ingenious fantasy weapons. With these munitions, the Russians can hit many targets at relatively little cost, ultimately inflicting heavy damage on the enemy,” he said.

After that, military expert Alexei Leonkov explained that the Russian bombs are similar to the American Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guided munitions. The difference between Russian planning bombs is the location of the corrective unit. “Our “brains” are not in the bomb, that is, the Americans put a corrective device on the bomb and it dies with it, this increases the price of ammunition ten times. And we left the same bomb, but our device is installed on the plane, and the projectile falls exactly in the place where it is sent, ”Leonkov said.

Earlier, Yuriy Ignat, adviser to the command of the Air Force (AF) of Ukraine, confirmed that Kyiv is not able to withstand this type of ammunition. He pointed out that the only way to deal with them is to intercept shells in flight by NATO fighters, and called for American F-16s to be handed over to Kyiv.

New old bombs

Universal planning and correction modules, which are installed on standard free-fall bombs, are used on ammunition with a caliber of 500 and 1500 kilograms. This kit includes wings attached to the middle part of the bomb, a tail unit with plumage and a computer with navigation equipment.

Later, a TASS source added that the FAB-250 bombs with a caliber of 250 kilograms, which are in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces, were also turned into precision-guided munitions.