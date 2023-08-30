The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of the landing craft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by Russian aircraft

On August 30, Russian aircraft destroyed six high-speed landing boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Black Sea, two of which were sunk in the area of ​​​​Snake Island. This was reported in Telegramchannel of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

On the night of August 30, the aircraft destroyed four landing craft

According to the defense department, around 00:00 Moscow time, the aircraft of the naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet sunk four warships with landing. It is noted that in the boats there were groups of Ukrainian fighters with a total number of up to 50 people.

Then the planes attacked two more boats – they were sunk near Snake Island

The next message about the destruction of the ship appeared at 11:58 Moscow time. The ministry said that the crew of the Su-30 aircraft spotted and destroyed a high-speed military boat of Ukrainian troops, which was located east of Zmeiny Island.

Then at 15:23 the Ministry of Defense reported about another sunken boat. According to them, it was destroyed by the crew of the Russian Su-24 aircraft. This also happened east of Serpent’s Island.

Earlier, saboteurs landed in the Crimea. They opened fire on the campsite and tried to escape.

On August 24, at 03:50 Moscow time, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) fired at a campsite in the village of Olenevka near Cape Tarkhankut in Crimea. The shooting was carried out, presumably, from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher. The attackers hit the campsite once, then fled.

It was also reported that Russian security forces liquidated four boats carrying Ukrainian saboteurs. Their number was estimated at 15-20 people. The boats were spotted and attacked at sea around 04:00 Moscow time.