The Russian Be-200ES amphibious aircraft that extinguished the fires frightened the residents of Antalya, writes the Milliyet newspaper.

The incident took place on the evening of September 28, when Russian pilots in Be-200ES flew over one of the city’s districts. As the newspaper writes, after taking water, the pilots flew “close enough to residential buildings, which caused anxiety for residents” who, seeing Russian planes, “poured out onto the balconies of their houses.”

According to the newspaper, after the return of the planes, representatives of the regional forestry department asked the Russian pilots for explanations.

As specifies RIA News citing United Aircraft Corporation, which is part of Rostec, two Russian amphibious aircraft arrived in Turkey in June to help put out forest fires. Russian pilots have to stay on duty in the vicinity of Bodrum, Antalya, Izmir for four months.