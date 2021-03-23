The plane of the Russian airline “Aeroflot”, following the route Novosibirsk – Khabarovsk, urgently interrupted the flight and returned to the Tolmachevo airport due to the indisposition of one of the passengers. This was reported by “Interfax“With reference to a departmental source.

According to the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office, 40 minutes after the airliner took off, one of the passengers on the flight became ill. The crew decided to return to the airport of departure.

It is reported that the passenger received medical assistance upon arrival. The plane took off to its destination.

Earlier in March, a passenger plane from the Russian airline S7 changed course abruptly during an air flight due to engine problems. It was noted that the liner with 154 passengers and six crew members returned to the airport of departure almost immediately after takeoff.