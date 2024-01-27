Shot: the S7 plane tried to fly from Ulan-Ude to Moscow with a faulty engine

The plane of the Russian airline S7 Airlines Boeing 737-800 with a faulty engine tried to take off from Ulan-Ude to Moscow. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

The plane was supposed to fly from Ulan-Ude to Moscow Domodedovo Airport. There were 160 passengers on board, including four children. It is noted that the day before the aircraft underwent maintenance, and problems with the engine were discovered by the crew already on the runway during the acceleration of the aircraft. By now, passengers have been returned to the terminal and are awaiting an alternate flight.

Earlier it was reported that the S7 Airlines flight was delayed for almost a day in Tyumen due to a plane breakdown. As the press service of the local airport clarified, the failure was due to a technical malfunction of the aircraft.