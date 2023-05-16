The plane flying from Kyzyl returned to the airport due to an epileptic seizure of the passenger

The plane in Tuva returned to the airport of departure due to the onset of an epileptic seizure in the passenger. Telegram channel writes about it Aviaincident.

The situation occurred on Tuesday night, May 16, with the liner of the Russian airline Tuva Avia, flying from Kyzyl to Kurguntuk.

“After takeoff, the captain of the aircraft decided to return it to the departure airfield due to the passenger’s epileptic seizure,” the report says.

It is noted that the plane landed safely. Information about the current condition of the passenger is not given.

