Red Wings plane makes emergency landing in Samara due to sick child on board

The plane of the Russian airline Red Wings, flying to Turkey, abruptly changed course and landed in a different place. Telegram channel writes about it Aviaincident.

An unforeseen situation occurred on Thursday, June 1, with the liner en route from Ramenskoye to Antalya. During the flight, the crew members reported a sick child on board, after which the captain of the aircraft decided to proceed to the nearest airport.

As a result, the plane made an emergency landing at the airport of Samara. It is noted that the landing of the passenger liner was successful. The child’s condition has not been reported.

