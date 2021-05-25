The plane of the Russian airline Utair, flying from Moscow, flew to Kaliningrad, bypassing the airspace of Belarus. This was reported by TASS with a link to the data of the Flightradar portal.

It is specified that until May 23, flights on this route were carried out through the territory of the republic, but from May 23, the carrier began flying through Latvia and Lithuania.

Earlier, several European airlines announced the termination of flights in the airspace of Belarus. Among them were Singapore Airlines, Dutch KLM and German Lufthansa. The same decision was made by the Latvian national airline AirBaltic.

The situation with flights over the airspace worsened on May 23 after a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing in Minsk after reports of mines received from the Belarusian side. To escort the aircraft, a MiG-29 fighter of the Belarusian Air Force was raised.

Immediately after landing, law enforcement officers detained the creator and editor-in-chief of the NEXTA Telegram channel Roman Protasevich, who was on board. At home, he is accused of creating an extremist group and calling for riots after the presidential elections in August 2020. He could face up to 15 years in prison.