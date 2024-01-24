All 74 people on board died; Kremlin says it will investigate Kiev's alleged role in the plane crash

A Russian military plane with 74 people on board, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners, crashed this Wednesday (24 January 2023) in Belgorod, a Russian city near the border with Ukraine. According to the Russian news agency RIAeveryone on board died.

A resident of the region recorded the moment of the fall. In the images, it is possible to see an explosion followed by a cloud of black smoke. Watch (56s):

In addition to the 65 prisoners, the Soviet Ilyushin Il-76 plane was carrying 6 crew members and 3 other people who had not been identified until the publication of this text.

Also according to the RIA, following the incident, deputy and former general of the Russian Armed Forces, Andrei Kartapolov, said in Parliament that the plane was attacked by 3 Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles. This information, however, has not been confirmed. The Kremlin said it will investigate.

The Russian Foreign Ministry classified the incident as “an act of insane barbarity” of the Ukrainian Forces and questioned any possibilities of reaching an agreement to end the war, according to the Russian agency Pravda.

Prisoners

Amid bombings and without an agreement on a ceasefire, Kiev and Moscow resumed the exchange of prisoners of war this year. Last week, 400 prisoners were released, including 200 Russians and 200 Ukrainians.

