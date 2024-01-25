Russian plane crashed: UN Security Council meets urgently at Moscow's request

The UN Security Council will meet in an emergency this Thursday, January 25 at the request of Moscow. Russia reiterated that Ukraine is responsible for shooting down the IL-76 military transport plane that killed all 74 people on board, including 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers who would be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war. Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied Russia's claim, but demanded an international investigation.

Russia has assured that it has found new evidence that would prove Ukrainian involvement. “Fragments of what appears to be a missile were found at the crash site of a Russian military plane in the Belgorod region,” Russian news agency TASS said, citing emergency services.

Russia has exclusive access to the accident site and according to the TASS agency, the plane's black boxes have already been recovered to be transferred to Moscow where they will be examined in a Ministry of Defense laboratory.

Traffic police officers stand guard on a road near the crash site of the Russian Il-76 military transport plane outside the town of Yablonovo in Russia's Belgorod region on January 24, 2024. © Stringer, Reuters

Moscow's investigation is also based on the moments before the plane crash. A Russian radar allegedly recorded the launch of two missiles from the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, bordering Belgorod, according to an official statement from the Russian authorities.

A theory that has been neither confirmed nor rejected by Ukraine. However, before it was learned that most of the victims were Ukrainian prisoners, some Ukrainian media cited intelligence sources to claim that Kiev had successfully shot down a Russian military plane Belgorod, a border region that has been the target of several Ukrainian attacks. since the war started.

Zelensky demands international investigation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that more clarity was needed about what happened, particularly as to who was on board, and accused Russia of “playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners.”

Zelensky and Ukraine's ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinet, called for an international investigation.

“As for an international investigation, I think we will do our part to make it happen. But I am convinced that the Russians will make annoying statements without letting anyone into the accident site. They will not hand over any material for analysis and will simply blame to Ukraine,” defender Lubinets said on Ukrainian television.

The Ukrainian version suggests that the Russian IL-76 military plane would carry missiles that would later be used to bomb Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces acknowledged hours after the crash that Russian military transport planes, especially near the border, are a military target of Ukraine.

kyiv also doubts whether there were Ukrainian prisoners on the crashed plane. A hypothesis supported by United States officials who claim that “It is not clear who was actually on board the plane that crashed.”

However, Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency confirmed on Wednesday that a prisoner-of-war exchange was taking place, but that it did not know how Russia would get the prisoners to the delivery point.

Likewise, the GUR agency noted that Ukraine had not been asked to ensure the security of the airspace around Belgorod, unlike previous agreements for exchanges.

A statement that contrasts with that of a senior Russian legislator who claims that Ukrainian military intelligence was warned 15 minutes before that a Russian military transport plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war was going to enter Belgorod airspace.

“The Ukrainian side was officially notified and 15 minutes before the plane entered the area they were given complete information, which they received and the General Intelligence Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed receipt,” Andrei Kartapolov told his colleagues. lawmakers, according to a report from the ruling United Russia party.

Contradictory narratives from both Russia and Ukraine are a daily feature of a war now approaching the end of its second year. Some that this time, are of special interest because Wednesday's incident was one of the deadliest, internationally recognized, that occurred in Russian territory.

With Reuters, AP and local media