Pilots Vavilov and Popov told how they intercepted a US UAV over the Black Sea with maneuvers

Russian pilots Vasily Vavilov and Sergey Popov, who intercepted the MQ-9 Reaper near the borders of the special operation area in the Black Sea, said that they used maneuvers to force an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) from the United States to stop the mission. The video with their story was published by the Ministry of Defense in Telegram.

According to the servicemen, they were on combat duty for air defense when the command to take off was received, and the pilots, consisting of two Su-27 crews, went to intercept the American drone.

“After the takeoff, we approached this aircraft, identified it and performed maneuvers to force it to abandon its mission,” Vavilov said.

In turn, Popov stressed that, while intercepting, the Russian pilots did not use weapons and did not come into contact with a UAV from the United States.

On March 22, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu personally awarded Vavilov and Popov the Order of Courage for preventing an American drone from violating the borders of a special military operation.

Earlier, the Mash Telegram channel learned that the Reaper drone could be involved in preparing an attack on the port of Tuapse. Presumably, the device reconnoitered the situation so that the Ukrainian military could strike with sea and air drones. The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on this version.

The MQ-9 Reaper drone incident took place in the skies over the Black Sea on March 14. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the American drone flew towards the Russian border with transponders turned off. The department emphasized that the UAV violated the boundaries of the area of ​​​​the temporary regime for the use of airspace, established by Moscow from the beginning of the special operation.

In turn, the American side claims the drone performed routine operations in international airspace.