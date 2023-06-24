RIA Novosti: Russian pilots set a record for the number of sorties per day in the NVO zone

Russian attack pilots set a record for the number of sorties per day in the zone of special military operation (SVO), reports RIA News with a link to the source.

It is noted that pilots can perform six to seven, sometimes ten sorties per person, although even three or four combat flights are considered a heavy load.

“This is a record for jet aviation, it’s simply physically impossible to do more – they won’t have time to prepare the plane,” the agency’s interlocutor explained.

According to him, for every ten sorties, pilots draw stars in the forward fuselage, and they no longer have enough space for a new mark.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian aviation is working effectively in the course of a special military operation in Ukraine.