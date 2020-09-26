The head of the N. Zhukovsky and Y. Gagarin Air Force Academy, Colonel-General Gennady Zibrov expressed condolences in connection with the crash of the Ukrainian military aircraft An-26 near Kharkov.

“On behalf of the pilots and cadets of the Air Force Academy named after N.Ye. Zhukovsky and Yu.A. Gagarin I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Those in love with the sky empathize with each loss of colleagues as their own. The sky does not divide anyone into friends and foes, ”the message says.

Recall that on Friday evening near the town of Chuguev in the Kharkiv region, an An-26 military transport plane crashed. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, there were 27 people on board.

Earlier it was reported that the death toll in the An-26 plane crash in the Kharkiv region increased to 25 people. Two victims in serious condition were taken to hospitals, the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine said.