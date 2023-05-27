Russian Defense Ministry: the pilot who landed the Su-25 attacked by the Ukrainian MANPADS was presented for the award

The Russian pilot managed to fly on a Su-25 attack aircraft, damaged as a result of an attack by a Ukrainian man-portable air defense system (MANPADS), to the nearest airfield. For courage and bravery, he was presented with an award – the Order of Courage. about it in his Telegramchannel reports the Ministry of Defense.

According to the defense ministry, the aircraft, under the control of the Su-25 aviation squadron commander, was attacked by the enemy on May 23 during the return after the successful completion of a combat mission. The pilot managed to stabilize the damaged aircraft, fly to the nearest airfield and land.