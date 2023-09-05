Baza: Russian pilot Kuzminov hijacked a Mi-8 helicopter by order of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry

Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov stole a Mi-8 helicopter from Kursk, after which he headed for Ukraine. This is reported Telegram-Baza channel.

According to the authors of the post, the incident occurred on August 9. A month later, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that military intelligence had convinced Kuzminov to hijack the helicopter. According to the head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, the pilot flew to Ukraine with two escorts on board, who then had to be disposed of, since they did not know about the theft of the Mi-8 and resisted.

The post claims that Kuzminov served in the 319th Separate Helicopter Regiment of Army Aviation, which was stationed in Primorye.

Earlier, the Russian military from Bashkiria, Fanis Khusainov, stole an armored personnel carrier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Finding himself alone against seven fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on an armored personnel carrier, he was able to destroy two opponents, take one prisoner and go to the allied forces in a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier.