Pilot Damir Yusupov captured mesospheric clouds on video

Russian pilot Damir Yusupov captured a rare phenomenon on video — mesospheric clouds. Video appeared on VKontakte, on him noticed Edition “KTV-LUCH”.

“Mesospheric clouds are a relatively rare atmospheric phenomenon,” the pilot commented.

It is noted that the phenomenon can be observed in the summer months at latitudes between 43 and 65 degrees north and south.

“We can see these clouds in the summer at night not only in flight, but also while on the ground. To do this, you need to look at the northern part of the night sky in clear weather,” Yusupov shared.

Earlier it was reported that rare mother-of-pearl clouds were spotted in the sky over the Tver region. Local resident Vyacheslav Oros said that he witnessed a very rare atmospheric phenomenon before sunrise. The Russian said that he was conducting astronomical observations at night, and in the morning he witnessed mother-of-pearl clouds.