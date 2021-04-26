Vladimir Yatsenko, the head of the laboratory for radiometric and spectrometric studies of man and the environment of the Federal State Research Center of the Federal Medical Biophysical Center named after Burnazyan FMBA, told the Izvestia newspaper what myth about the consequences of the Chernobyl disaster surprises him the most.

In an interview with the publication, he dispelled the popular legend that after the accident, animals with three legs and two heads began to appear. “There may be genetic defects in animals, but not because of Chernobyl. Calves with deviations were born earlier, but they died and they were simply thrown away, and after the disaster they began to pay more attention, and people explained this by the influence of radiation, ”the scientist explained.

The physicist also stressed that genetic changes due to the influence of radiation are unlikely. Now, according to Yatsenko, travel to the explosion-affected Pripyat is already safe. In addition, a whole team of specialists monitors the situation there.

After the accident at the fourth power unit, Yatsenko led one of the emergency response teams, made measurements under and above the reactor, and also ensured the safety of the liquidators.

Earlier, one of the liquidators of the disaster, the former commander of the 21st chemical protection regiment of the Leningrad Military District, Colonel Alexander Stepanov, described his feelings from radiation. According to the colonel, the radiation leaves a taste of metal in the mouth, and after a while it feels like the skin is under the scorching sun.