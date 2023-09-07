In Moscow, the police detained a teacher of physical education for the distribution of drugs

Police detained a physical education teacher at a Moscow school who was involved in the distribution of drugs. This is reported Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the Telegram channel, the man has long aroused suspicion among law enforcement officers. On Wednesday, September 6, the police stopped him at the entrance of one of the houses, after which he confessed to his deed and showed several bookmarks with mephedrone.

The issue of initiating a criminal case is being resolved.

Earlier it was reported about a 27-year-old English teacher from Tula, who was detained for drug trafficking during maternity leave.