The Lefortovo Court of Moscow arrested a Russian citizen Peshkov in a case of treason

The Lefortovo Court of Moscow has chosen a measure of restraint for a Russian citizen named Peshkov, who is accused of treason. This is reported RIA News.

The defendant was arrested at the request of the FSB investigator. He is charged with committing a crime under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“high treason”).

The materials of the case are classified as “Top Secret”, and therefore the plot of the accusation is not disclosed.

On January 12, it was reported about the detention of a resident of Tver, who was going to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) and fight against the Russian military. The 40-year-old Russian, at the direction of the Ukrainian curator, purchased uniforms, medical supplies and equipment, and also studied the route of departure to the territory of Ukraine.