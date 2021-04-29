Due to the acceleration of inflation at the beginning of the year, Russian pensions fell in real terms. In February, the drop was 0.1 percent, and in March, slightly more – 0.2 percent. This is reported with reference to the quarterly data of Rosstat Interfax…

In January 2021, the real size of the average pension (adjusted for inflation) showed an increase of 0.4 percent. For almost all months of 2020, it also increased, but if in January 2020 the growth was 3.2 percent in annual terms, then in December the excess was only 0.8 percent.

In general, in 2020, the real size of the average pension increased by 2.3 percent compared to 2019. In nominal terms, the average pension in March 2021 amounted to 15,779 rubles, an increase of 5.6 percent at the end of the year.

Also in the quarterly report, Rosstat reported a decline in the real disposable income of Russians since the beginning of the year by 3.6 percent compared to the same period last year, as well as by 26.7 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

The data for the first quarter of this year were supposed to be published on April 21, but they were not included in the general report. Rosstat explained the delay by the need for additional information collection.