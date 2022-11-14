In Russia, pensioners caring for a sick relative will receive an additional payment of 2,400 rubles

Lawyer Irina Sivakova said that since December pensioners in Russia can count on a monthly supplement to their pension in the amount of 2,400 rubles. She explained that the payment will be provided to those who care for a sick relative, reports Primpress.

2400 rubles will be an increase for pensioners caring for a sick relative

According to Sivakova, in order to receive an increase, it is necessary to provide evidence that a close relative of a pensioner is indeed disabled and is dependent on him. It can be either another pensioner or a person with a disability.

The amount of such an additional payment is now 2401 rubles. From December, it will be issued to everyone who applies before the end of November. At the same time, even working pensioners can count on it, but in their case, the surcharge simply will not be indexed over the years

There will be no indexation of pensions

Earlier, the Russian government rejected the bill “On Amendments to the Law “On Insurance Pensions” to establish a fair procedure for recalculating and resuming the indexation of insurance pensions for working pensioners.

At the end of the summer, a group of deputies led by Leonid Slutsky submitted a document to the State Duma. The initiative assumed that from January 1, 2023, the old-age insurance pension for working pensioners would be recalculated based on the maximum value of the individual pension coefficient, and indexation of these payments would also resume.

In the conclusion of the government it is said that the purpose of the insurance pension is to compensate a person for earnings or other income in connection with the onset of incapacity for work due to old age or disability.

Conditions for receiving a pension

Lyudmila Ivanova-Shvets, Associate Professor of the Department of Human Resource Management of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, recalled that Russians must comply with a number of conditions in order to receive a pension. She noted that in order to pay an old-age pension, it is necessary to gain the necessary years of work experience and the number of pension points. If they are not enough, then the Russians have the right to “finish” them to the required indicators or receive a social pension in five years.

In addition, it is possible to purchase pension points and seniority. In this case, Russians should personally apply to the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR). Ivanova-Shvets recalled that it is possible to acquire no more than half of the required length of service. It is noted that the purchase of pension points after the payment of a pension becomes impossible.

insurance fund

Dmitry Klyuchnik, an expert at NPF Evolution, said that Russians have the right to change the insurance fund in which their pension savings are formed (PFR or NPF). He clarified that this can be done before December 1, while the accumulated payments are preserved. According to him, this is called a “cooling off period”. He added that in Russia there are urgent and early transfer of pension savings.

The fact is that the amount of savings, including investment income, in the fund is fixed every five years after the entry into force of the agreement. In case of early transfer of funds to another fund, the investment income generated over the period since the last fixation is not transferred to the new insurer

An urgent change of the fund involves the restoration of accumulated funds for compulsory pension insurance. They will be replenished up to the guaranteed amount, unlike early transfer.