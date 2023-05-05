In Bashkiria, a 69-year-old pensioner will be convicted of setting fire to a house with men who drove her out into the street

In Bashkiria, a 69-year-old pensioner will be convicted of killing two men and attempting to kill three of their acquaintances by setting fire to a house. This was announced to Lente.ru by the official representative of the republican department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Evgeny Kanevsky.

According to the investigation, on May 19, 2022, a house caught fire in the village of Kushnarenkovo. Two people died in the fire – the 68-year-old owner of the house and his 50-year-old acquaintance, three more were hospitalized with burns. Arson was arranged by a 68-year-old friend of the deceased owner of the premises. The woman did not like that the men drinking alcohol kicked her out into the street after she quarreled with one of the guests. For this, the pensioner decided to take revenge on them and burned the house.

As one of the victims said, he woke up from the pungent smell of smoke and was able to wake up only two, the rest did not react. Three fellow villagers managed to get out.

After the fire broke out, the pensioner disappeared, but later returned to the burning house and began to observe the fire extinguishing. There she was detained.

According to the defendant, the company constantly visited her roommate, in fact, living in their house, and she had to constantly cook for everyone. The woman confessed to what she had done.