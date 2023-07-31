In the Arkhangelsk region, a pensioner was detained who tried to set fire to the military registration and enlistment office

In the Arkhangelsk region, a 76-year-old Russian pensioner was detained for attempting to set fire to a military enlistment office. On Monday, July 31, reports Telegram-SHOT channel.

According to the publication, during a search on the computer of the accused, they found correspondence with a certain curator who convinced him that there were people involved in treason in the building who needed to be punished. The recruiter persuaded grandfather to make a Molotov cocktail with which the pensioner went to the military enlistment office building.

The sabotage failed – a bottle thrown through the office window hit the wall, flammable liquid glassed on the grass. The fire was put out by a police officer guarding the building. The pensioner tried to escape from the scene of the crime, but was detained. A criminal case has been initiated.

Earlier, on July 31, it was reported that in Kazan, a 62-year-old pensioner was detained for attempting to set fire to a military registration and enlistment office.