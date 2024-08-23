In Yaroslavl, a pensioner got involved with a swindler and was left without an apartment

An elderly resident of Yaroslavl, having contacted scammers, voluntarily gave them more than five million rubles and lost her apartment. How the scammers left the pensioner without a home, was told in press service local administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The conversation with the swindlers was conducted over the phone. During the conversation, the swindler introduced himself as a law enforcement officer and stated that the woman’s accounts had been taken over by criminals. According to him, it was possible to save the funds by withdrawing money from deposits and taking out a loan. In addition, the Russian woman was advised to sell her apartment. Following the instructions of the swindlers, the woman transferred the proceeds from the transaction, savings, and the loan issued to the details sent to her – to a supposedly safe account.

Investigators are trying to track down the swindlers. A criminal case has been opened.

