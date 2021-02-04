An elderly Londoner fought off a robber who broke into her house with a military saber that belonged to her late husband. The Evening Standard reported.

Ashley Riley, 28, chose the house of Anastasia Lukyanchikova, an 87-year-old widow of Russian origin. On the night of January 31, 2020, he broke a window and got inside.

The pensioner heard a noise and woke up. Riley burst into the bedroom and attacked her. “The woman was afraid that she would become a victim of rape. She grabbed the lamp and tried to fight off the attacker, ”said Judge Sarah Penet.

The robber took the lamp from Lukyanchikova, hit the victim on the head and pressed him to the bed with force, after which he took the money, jewelry and family relics. He took jewelry worth 50 thousand pounds (5.1 million rubles), including pre-war gold rings and bracelets brought from Russia, as well as earrings, which her father gave Lukyanchikova for the wedding.

The pensioner was able to drive Riley out of her house, despite the fact that she received numerous injuries, including a broken spine. “Without a doubt, she was not going to give up easily. She bravely followed her attacker up the stairs and armed herself with her late husband’s saber, ”Penet said.

After 11 days, the police arrested the criminal. Riley is a drug addict who has previously been convicted of robbery. In court, he pleaded guilty, but stated that he was under the influence of drugs and did not remember the attack.

On Monday, February 1, the court sentenced him to 13 years in prison.

Earlier it was reported that an elderly resident of the American city of Spanaway, Washington, detained a robber who tried to break into her house. “I ordered him to sit down and stood with a gun while waiting for the police,” said the American.