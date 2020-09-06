In Udmurtia, an 89-year-old pensioner fell right into a cellar and spent a day there with a damaged arm. That is reported by the Udm-info version on the subject of the press service of the search and rescue squad.

In accordance with rescuers, an aged Russian girl went right down to the cellar of her non-public home, stumbled and fell from a top of about one and a half meters. When she fell, she broke her arm and was unable to get out on her personal. The subsequent day, a social employee discovered her within the cellar. He reported the incident to the rescue providers.

The rescuers who arrived on the scene put a splint on the injured hand of the pensioner and took her to the ambulance on a stretcher.

