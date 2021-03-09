The social services of Samara conducted a check on a pensioner who had lived in a garage for 20 years. Employees became interested in the Russian after publications in social networks. Writes about this Samaraonline24.ru.

They wrote about the man that he was on the street: his family mocked him and burned housing documents. Local officials then stated that they offered help to the pensioner, but he flatly refused.

Specialists examined the man and described his health as satisfactory. Vladimir Petrovich himself, according to them, does not complain about his health, he did not express any requests.

The pensioner also said that he did not need outside help, and that he could cope with all the problems on his own. Social service officers offered to move him to a boarding house, but the man refused.

