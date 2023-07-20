Ura.ru: in Yekaterinburg, an elderly man pursued girls and looked into baby carriages

In the Akademichesky district of Yekaterinburg, an elderly man committed suspicious actions: he looked into baby carriages, ignoring adults, and also began to pursue two girls, while cursing. About it informed source Ura.ru.

This is not the first time a pensioner pestering children with questions has been seen. He reportedly takes bags from them without consent and examines the contents. According to the source, the man trades in theft, including in stores. When others try to resent his behavior, the pensioner shows aggression.

At the same time, no one reported the suspicious man to the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. Police are urging anyone to come forward with any information about this man.

