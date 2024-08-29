In Naberezhnye Chelny, a pensioner trusted scammers and was left without an apartment

In Naberezhnye Chelny, a pensioner lost her apartment after believing scammers. How the scammers managed to deceive the Russian woman was told in press service Ministry of Internal Affairs for Tatarstan.

The criminals contacted the victim back in May. First, on behalf of the mobile operator, they asked the pensioner for a code word from an SMS – supposedly to extend the validity period of the SIM card. The next call came from fake security officials. The woman was told that all the data on her savings, deposits and real estate had fallen into the hands of criminals. According to them, the theft could be prevented by depositing money into a “safe account”.

The scammers also recommended selling the existing apartment. They were able to make the story more credible by introducing the woman to another “victim”. Trusting them, the pensioner signed a sales contract and handed the 4 million rubles she received for the apartment to the courier. Only after that did the woman realize that she had become a victim of scammers and contacted the police. A criminal case was opened.

