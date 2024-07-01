Ministry of Internal Affairs: a mining farm for cryptocurrency extraction was found in Novosibirsk

In Novosibirsk, police officers have shut down a mining farm that was illegally connected to the power grid. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region.

According to the department, the farm was located in the Zaeltsovsky district. The 63-year-old owner used it to mine cryptocurrency. He has already been detained. The man illegally connected to high-voltage power lines and caused damage worth three million rubles. During the searches, 202 mining systems were confiscated from him.

In connection with the incident, a case was opened under Part 1 of Article 165 (“Causing property damage by deception or abuse of trust”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Now the police are looking for the pensioner’s accomplices.

