The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on Monday, January 4, reported that since the beginning of work in Nagorno-Karabakh, the engineering units of the Russian peacekeepers have cleared more than 414 hectares of land and neutralized about 19 thousand explosive objects.

“During the operation, engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh cleared more than 414 hectares of terrain, about 160 kilometers of roads, 617 buildings, including 22 socially significant objects. About 19 thousand explosive objects were discovered and neutralized, ”the message says.

The ministry added that the unexploded ammunition is removed and destroyed at a specially equipped training ground. If they cannot be evacuated, they are destroyed on the spot.

On the eve, the director of the Center for Humanitarian Demining of Karabakh Samvel Mesropyan said that since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict on September 27, 2020, they have found and neutralized about 80 thousand unexploded ordnance. He specified that earlier the specialists worked in the area of ​​the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh Stepanakert, but a few weeks ago they started to mine another large city – Martuni.

According to Mesropyan, “the degree of mine contamination” in Karabakh remains high.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense continue to work on demining the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.