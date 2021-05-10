The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent (RMK) in Nagorno-Karabakh congratulated the veterans of the Great Patriotic War (WWII) on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Victory. This was announced on Sunday, May 9, by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

So, the commander of the contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, the hero of Russia, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov came to the veteran of the Great Patriotic War, the chairman of the Council of Veterans of the city of Stepanakert, Sergei Bagseghyan. He was drafted in 1943 and served on the 1st Ukrainian Front, and also took part in the liberation of Ukraine and Czechoslovakia.

Colonel Igor Sivakov, head of the RMK Humanitarian Response Center, visited Sergei Arzumanyan, a machine gunner who participated in the liberation of Kiev, Vinnytsia and Zhitomir. In the process of liberating the last city from German troops, Arzumanyan was seriously wounded, after which he spent seven months in a hospital. On Victory Day in 1945, the machine gunner was in the naval aviation unit in Nikolaev, where he ended up after being discharged from the hospital.

The command of the peacekeeping contingent in Russia congratulated 11 veterans living in Stepanakert. The peacekeepers addressed each of them with congratulations in honor of the Victory Day, and also presented the heroes with bouquets of red carnations and memorable gifts. In addition, the artists of the song and dance ensemble of the Russian Aerospace Forces performed songs of the war years to the accompaniment of an accordion in front of each veteran.

The peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is based on the units of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Central Military District.

On the eve of May 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed congratulations on the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War to the leaders and citizens of the CIS countries, as well as the peoples of Georgia and Ukraine.