Russian peacekeepers held a humanitarian and medical action in the village of Badara in Nagorno-Karabakh. This was announced on Friday, June 4, according to the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Officers of the Humanitarian Response Center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent distributed over 400 kg of humanitarian aid to those in need in the village. Large families and internally displaced persons received basic necessities and food kits.

Ruslan Ivanov, a representative of the humanitarian response center, said that in addition to soup rations for adults, the peacekeepers distributed clothing for children and toys.

Also, a field point was set up in the village to provide local residents with qualified medical care. Together with the peacekeepers, the personnel of the first special medical detachment, consisting of three doctors – a general practitioner, a surgeon and an otolaryngologist, arrived in Badar.

During the visit, doctors provided qualified and advisory assistance to 73 local residents.

On June 2, it was reported that the military of the Russian peacekeeping contingent was engaged in providing psychological and humanitarian assistance to the population of Nagorno-Karabakh at reception centers and by calling the hotline.