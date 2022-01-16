Units of Russian peacekeepers from the composition of the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) flew out of Alma-Ata. This was reported in the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry, reports RIA News.

In total, 18 Il-76 aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia flew to the Moscow region. It is noted that the Russians will return to the Chkalovsky airport in the Moscow region.

CSTO peacekeepers from Armenia, Belarus and Uzbekistan returned from Kazakhstan on January 14.