The Ministry of Defense announced the death of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers died after shelling near the village of Janyatag in Nagorno-Karabakh. Journalists were informed about this by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the Russian department, Russian peacekeepers were returning from the observation post by car. Their car came under small arms fire, and the soldiers inside were killed. The Ministry of Defense does not specify exactly how many people were in the car during the shelling.

“Russian and Azerbaijani representatives of the investigative authorities are working on the spot to clarify all the circumstances of the incident,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Previously, the Ministry of Defense announced that Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh continue to perform their functions, despite the aggravation of the situation. The department recalled that Russian peacekeepers are evacuating civilians and helped more than two thousand people leave.