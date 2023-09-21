Corps commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces removed after the death of peacekeepers in Karabakh

In Azerbaijan, the commander of the country’s Armed Forces (AF) corps, whose subordinates were involved in the death of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, was removed from his duties. This was reported by a source in the Russian law enforcement agency.

It is noted that military personnel who became the first suspects in the crime were also detained in Azerbaijan.

On September 19, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced the start of local anti-terrorist measures in the territory controlled by the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR). The department emphasized that it informed the Russian peacekeepers and the Joint Russian-Turkish Center for Monitoring the Ceasefire in the Region, clarifying that civilian objects and the population are not the targets of the operation. The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied the presence of its Armed Forces in Karabakh and called Azerbaijan’s actions a large-scale aggression. See also Granting 27,000 employees in the educational field the “Saada” card On September 20, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced that with the participation of Russian peacekeepers, an agreement was reached to suspend the operation in Nagorno-Karabakh. The NKR authorities, in turn, decided to cease fire and sign capitulation to Baku.

Attack on Russian peacekeepers

On September 20, it became known about the death of Russian peacekeepers who came under fire during Azerbaijan’s military operation in Karabakh. It was reported that the attack on them took place in the area of ​​​​the village of Dzhanyatag.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the peacekeepers were returning from an observation post when their car came under small arms fire

All the soldiers in the car died. Among them was, in particular, the deputy commander of the peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh, Captain 1st Rank Ivan Kovgan. At the same time, he served as deputy head of the submarine forces of the Russian Northern Fleet for military-political work.

A day earlier, on September 19, Russian peacekeepers also came under fire in Karabakh. As the Ministry of Defense clarified, at that moment they were accompanying the civilian population. As a result of the incident, no one was injured, only the armored personnel carrier was damaged.

What did the peacekeepers do in Karabakh?

As stated by the Ministry of Defense, Russian peacekeepers continued to perform their functions, despite the aggravation of the situation in the region. The department clarified that they evacuated civilians and helped more than 2,000 people leave the most dangerous areas. Those in need were provided with the necessary medical care.

In addition, the peacekeeping command was in contact with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides to prevent escalation of the conflict and monitored compliance with humanitarian standards and ensuring the safety of the peacekeeping contingent.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan noted that the agreement to suspend the operation in Nagorno-Karabakh was reached with the participation of Russian peacekeepers.

Reaction of the parties

The death of Russian peacekeepers was commented on by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. The diplomat said that they “took the blow for the sake of peace in the region,” emphasizing that “black ingratitude” will not overshadow their feat in Karabakh and “eternal shame will fall on the slanderers.”

On September 21, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev telephoned Russian President Vladimir Putin and offered apologies and condolences for the death of Russian peacekeepers. The head of the republic promised that a thorough investigation into the incident would be carried out, and those responsible would be punished. It is clarified that the Prosecutor General’s Offices of both states are in close contact. In addition, the Azerbaijani leader announced his readiness to provide financial assistance to the families of the victims.