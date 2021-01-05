Specialists of the Russian Ministry of Defense are conducting an operation to clear the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh using the Uran-6 robotic systems.

The devices allow you to keep a high pace while clearing the territory and ensure the safety of the military, according to the department’s website.

Since November 23, Russian sappers have cleared more than 414 hectares of unexploded ordnance, as well as 160 km of roads and over 600 buildings. They managed to neutralize about 19 thousand dangerous items.

Also, the Russian military ensures the safe return of refugees, provides humanitarian assistance, rebuilds infrastructure and monitors the observance of the ceasefire. More than 47,000 local residents have returned home after the de-escalation of the conflict.