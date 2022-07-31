Sergey Pavlovich refused to consider his victory in the UFC over Derrick Lewis a referee’s mistake

Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) Sergey Pavlovich commented on the victory in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament over American heavyweight Derrick Lewis. The words of the Russian after the fight leads MMA Fighting.

The 30-year-old fighter refused to consider his victory as a referee’s mistake. Thus, Pavlovich reacted to the position on the early stop of the fight, which, in particular, adheres to the head of the UFC, Dana White.

“The referee is a professional. Everything looks great. I think he did a good job. I have no questions for him, ”concluded Pavlovich. Earlier at the UFC 277 tournament, the domestic heavyweight knocked out Lewis.

Pavlovich managed to secure early success by knocking out Lewis in a minute. The victory was the fourth in a row for the Russian heavyweight in the UFC.

Pavlovich has been with the organization since 2018. In his debut fight, he lost to Pride veteran Alistair Overeem.