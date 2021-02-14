Russian plane Sukhoi Superjet 100 with passengers on board, flying from Yekaterinburg Koltsovo airport to Ufa, made an emergency landing in Yekaterinburg. On Sunday, February 14, reports E1.ru.

The cause of the incident was a technical breakdown. It is noted that soon after the start of the flight, the fuel filter malfunction sensors were triggered, which is why the crew decided to immediately land the plane.

Sukhoi Superjet with 99 passengers returned to Yekaterinburg. Four crew members also worked on this flight. It is clarified that no one was injured, and the landing took place as usual.

Earlier in February, it also became known that an Airbus A320 passenger plane, which took off from Moscow to Amsterdam, gave an alarm and changed course. The commander of the Airbus A320 announced a partial failure of the radio communication system, after which he decided to return to Sheremetyevo.