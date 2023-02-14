An An-24 passenger plane flying from Chara to Chita had an engine failure during the flight

The Russian An-24 passenger airliner flying from Chara to Chita had an engine failure during the flight. This is reported in Telegram– channel of the Eastern Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Russian Investigative Committee.

The incident occurred on Monday, February 13, 160 kilometers from the village of Chara in the Trans-Baikal Territory. “The aircraft landed in normal mode at the Chita airport on an auxiliary engine,” the agency said.

The investigative department also stated that there were 48 passengers and five crew members on board the liner, none of them were injured. “On this fact, the Trans-Baikal Investigation Department for Transport of the Eastern ICUT of the IC of Russia is conducting a pre-investigation check under Article 263 (“Violation of the rules for the safety of traffic and operation of railway, air, sea and inland water transport and subway”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” the message says. It is also noted that the aircraft was inspected by investigators and forensic experts, on-board documentation was seized, and all crew members were interviewed.

Earlier in February, a passenger airliner flying from Samara to Baku abruptly changed course and returned to the airport of departure. The Utair plane had to land in another city due to a technical malfunction. The commander of the Russian aircraft decided to return it due to a malfunction in the generator of one of the engines.