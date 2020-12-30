Russian parliamentarians commented on the words of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba, who called the Sputnik V vaccine a weapon of hybrid war.

Member of the Federation Council from Crimea Sergey Tsekov in an interview with RIA News noted that the refusal of the Ukrainian authorities from the Russian drug is an “order” of the West. According to him, even in the country itself, they already say without hesitation that it is under external control.

State Duma deputy from Crimea Ruslan Balbek told the agency that Kuleba “developed a mania for global Russian hybridization,” while, as the parliamentarian noted, even American planes have Russian components.

“And Mr. Kuleba beats like a fish on the ice, but the world does not hear him, continues to buy Russian goods,” Balbek emphasized.

The first deputy head of the State Duma committee on CIS affairs Viktor Vodolatsky called the words of the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry inadequate. He will remind that the number of cases of COVID-19 is growing in Ukraine, and citizens want to be vaccinated with a Russian drug, but the country’s leadership is waiting for the European vaccine to be brought from the master’s shoulder.

According to Elena Panina, a member of the Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukrainians can start traveling to Russia on “vaccine tours” to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov on Twitter called the Ukrainian authorities themselves a hybrid weapon against the people of Ukraine. According to him, they “breed shameless demagoguery and intimidate fellow citizens” instead of rescuing them.

We will remind, earlier the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Viktor Medvedchuk stated that Kiev’s refusal of the Russian vaccine is a crime.