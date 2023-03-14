(Reuters) – Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, voted on Tuesday to approve an amendment that punishes those found guilty of discrediting “volunteer” groups fighting in Ukraine, extending a law that censors criticism of Russia’s armed forces. .

The amendment is seen as a move to “protect” fighters working for the Wagner Group, a private mercenary force, which is leading the Russian campaign in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

The bill needs to be approved by the upper house of parliament before passing to President Vladimir Putin for final approval.

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin welcomed the proposals, an expansion of Russia’s wartime censorship measures introduced after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Prigozhin asked parliament in January to ban negative press reports about his fighters by amending the criminal code, an idea Duma President Vyacheslav Volodin was quick to say he supported.

Under current Russian law, “discrediting” the army can be punished with up to five years in prison, while knowingly spreading false information about the institution can carry a sentence of 15 years in prison.

Russian prosecutors have already opened more than 5,800 cases against people accused of discrediting the armed forces, says rights group OVD-Info, while authorities have used laws against the spread of false information to impose lengthy prison sentences on long-term critics. Kremlin date.