On January 27, the State Duma and the Upper House ratified the extension of the nuclear arms control treaty with the United States, New START. The vote took place a day after the Kremlin reported that the two parties had reached an agreement to extend the pact, signed in 2010 and expiring next week.

Russia and the United States reach their first major agreement under the government of new US President Joe Biden. With 399 votes in favor, without abstentions or votes against, the State Duma or Lower House of the Russian Parliament was the first to ratify on Wednesday the extension, for five more years, of the New START nuclear treaty. Shortly after, the text was also endorsed in the Council of the Federation or Upper House.

The program, signed in 2010, limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that the two countries, with the largest atomic arsenals in the world, can deploy.

“The agreement between Moscow and Washington is extended for the maximum possible duration, five years, until February 5, 2026,” the Duma said in a statement.

BREAKING: Russian parliament’s lower house has approved the extension of the last remaining nuclear treaty with US The State Duma voted unanimously to extend the New START pact for five years. https://t.co/2jzzE5KsxM – AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 27, 2021

A day before the vote, and just after the first call between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin announced that the two governments decided to extend the treaty and Putin himself presented the bill before the Legislative of his country for ratification.

This agreement is considered a new chapter of understanding between Washington and Moscow, two old adversaries, whose relations have deteriorated in recent years due to issues such as the Ukrainian crisis and the alleged interference of Moscow in the 2016 US presidential elections, between others.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov assured that the extension will be validated through the exchange of diplomatic notes once all procedures are completed.

In the United States, the extension of the pact does not require the approval of Congress and in Russia the project must be signed by Putin, who has already given his support.

President Biden and President Vladimir Putin of Russia talked on the phone on Tuesday for the first time since Biden’s inauguration. The Kremlin said the two leaders agreed to extend the last remaining nuclear arms treaty, which expires next month. https://t.co/UQFLc0vgoX – The New York Times (@nytimes) January 26, 2021

Russia welcomed Biden’s offer after months of stagnation

The agreement was first signed in 2010 by then-presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev. Specifically, the pact limits each country to having no more than 1,550 nuclear warheads deployed, and 700 missiles and bombers, and provides for extensive inspections to verify compliance.

The Russian government had already been proposing the extension of the pact without conditions or changes, but the previous administration of Donald Trump waited until last year to start the talks and said it would depend on the fulfillment of a series of demands. The talks stalled and months of unsuccessful negotiations failed to narrow the differences. Then Trump proposed to extend New START for just one year.

During his campaign for the Presidency, Biden indicated that he was in favor of preserving the treaty, which was negotiated during his term as vice president of the United States. After taking office last week, the White House leader proposed extending the treaty for five years, and the Kremlin quickly accepted the offer.

The Speaker of the Upper House, Valentina Matvienko, said after the vote that the decision to extend the pact shows that Russia and the United States can reach agreements on important issues despite tensions.

With AP, Reuters and EFE