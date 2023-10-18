The Russian Chamber of Deputies (Duma) approved this Wednesday (18), in second and third readings, the bill that revokes the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), which will now be sent to the Senate.

“The bill on the repeal of the ratification of the CTBT was approved unanimously and without changes” compared to the previous day’s first reading, the Duma reported. The document had the support of 440 of the 450 deputies.

After passing through the Federation Council, or Senate, where the repeal of the first article of the federal law that ratified the treaty in 2000 will also be adopted, the document will be signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia considered this measure necessary to restore the balance of powers with the USA, which has not ratified the CTBT for 23 years.

Russian deputies argued that the repeal does not mean that the Kremlin will resume nuclear testing, at least for now, as “the moratorium remains in force.”

“The Russian President formulated very clearly: we have to prepare our test sites to return with experiments. However, in practice, tests can only be resumed after the US carries out similar tests”, said the Deputy Minister of Relations Foreigners, Sergey Riabkov.

The CTBT, adopted by the UN General Assembly on September 10, 1996, was signed by 185 countries, including Russia, which ratified it on June 30, 2000.

However, nine countries never ratified it, including the USA, China, Iran and Israel, while India, Pakistan, North Korea and Syria did not even sign the document. (With EFE agency)