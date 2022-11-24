Russian deputies unanimously approved on Thursday amendments that considerably expand the scope of a law prohibiting LGBT+ “propaganda”in the midst of a conservative turn of the Russian government, which accompanies the military offensive in Ukraine.

“The promotion of non-traditional sexual relations is prohibited (…) This solution will protect our children and the future of this country from the darkness spread by United States and European countries“, the head of the Lower House of the Russian Parliament (Duma), Viacheslav Volodin, said in a statement.

“Fines amount to 10 million rubles” (some €160,000) for offenders”, he added. This new law, which is an expanded version of a 2013 text that prohibits LGBT+ “propaganda” towards minors, now prohibits “promoting non-traditional sexual relations” among all audiences, in the media communication, on the internet, in books and movies.

This solution will protect our children and the future of this country from the darkness spread by the United States and European countries.

This wide scope of application, as well as the wide interpretation allowed by the vague concept of “promotion”, raise fears of further repression of LGBT+ communities in Russia, which are already subject to strong discrimination.

For the text to become law, it must still be validated by the Upper House of Parliament, the Federation Council, and signed by President Vladimir Putin, which are formal procedures.

The approval of this new law comes after years of repression against the LGTB+ communities. The Kremlin claims to be the defender of “traditional” values ​​against a West that presents itself as decadent.

High officials presented this law as an act of defense in the ideological war against the West, at a time when Moscow’s troops are fighting in Ukraine.

AFP.

