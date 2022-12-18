Paratroopers of the 76th Pskov Airborne Division recaptured two kilometers in the Svatov direction in a week

Pskov paratroopers from the 76th air assault division recaptured and pushed back the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Svatov direction for two kilometers. On the successes of the Russian military RIA News said a soldier with the call sign Parker-13.

“In this direction, the regiment carried out the combat mission of reaching the indicated line and securing it, the regiment coped with the task in full, advancing deep into the enemy amounted to 2.5 kilometers. This task was completed within a week, ”said the paratrooper.

According to him, this week the personnel of the unit destroyed up to five units of armored vehicles and up to 50 Ukrainian soldiers.

Earlier, the mayor of Donetsk, Aleksey Kulemzin, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Donbass Arena stadium in Donetsk. He also noted that as a result of the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Voroshilovsky and Kievsky districts, the spectator stands and the glazing of the Olimpiysky sports complex were damaged.