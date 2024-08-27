Dnepr group paratroopers hit Ukrainian assault boat

A crew of the anti-tank missile system of the Russian paratroopers of the Dnepr group of forces shot down an assault boat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by RIA Novosti ATGM crew commander with the call sign “Mood”.

According to him, it was very difficult to hit the enemy, since the Ukrainian military was moving at high speed on boats. “In general, we were ready for this,” the agency’s interlocutor noted. He added that before the landing attempt, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Kinburn Spit for four hours.

Also, the ATGM crew commander with the call sign Nastroenie reported the destruction of Polish mercenaries on the Kinburn Spit. The soldier also spoke about the presence of imported machine guns, automatic weapons and grenades among the mercenaries.

In early August, Russian troops destroyed two Ukrainian submarines during an attempted landing.