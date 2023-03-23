A detachment of Russian paratroopers under the command of senior sergeant Vyacheslav Chikhachev defended a settlement liberated from the nationalists when the paratroopers’ positions were subjected to massive fire from the enemy. On Thursday, March 23, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the new exploits of Russian military personnel during the special operation to protect Donbass.

Under mortar and artillery fire, Senior Sergeant Chikhachev’s squad repulsed two enemy infantry attacks, holding the line. Together with his colleagues, the senior sergeant at the forefront of the attack personally destroyed several militants. The latter, with significant losses, fled from the battlefield deep into the territories under their control.

Private Igor Kalinichenko, as part of the unit, liberated one of the settlements from illegal armed formations of Ukrainian nationalists. At one of the sites, he discovered a group of armed militants who were preparing an ambush. Having assessed the situation, the private passed the coordinates of the enemy’s objects to the gunners. They destroyed firing points in a timely manner and thus prevented a strike on the positions of Russian troops.

Kalinichenko and his comrades destroyed four armored personnel carriers and about 16 enemy personnel. By doing this, they thwarted the impending provocation against the Russian troops.

A day earlier, on March 22, the Ministry of Defense told how the commander of a howitzer self-propelled artillery battalion, junior sergeant Nikita Krotov, defended a strategically important settlement with his colleagues.

They also provided artillery support for motorized rifle units when enemy armored vehicles moved in the direction of Russian positions, endangering the lives of the Russian military.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.